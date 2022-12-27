Make Trivia Game Nights More Interesting With Steve L. Vernon's New Release

Are game nights with your family getting boring? Are you running out of questions to ask on trivia night? Does every question seem repetitive and boring? Well, you’re in luck because Steve L. Vernon just released his new edition trivia book. Ultimate Classic Trivia A-Z is one of the most interesting books on the block. Not only do you get to have fun, but you also get to know things that you might not have known before. The fun thing about this book is the fact that it has no false information yet continues to be extremely random. Where one question is geographical, the second could be about biology. The mix of multiple genres makes this very interesting.

These questions would not be very useful in real life, but they might get you to win a game night in a jiffy. Those who admire trivia and love game nights should get their hands on this book and enjoy nearly 3,000 trivia questions that have been researched and answered. If you have ever felt like the questions in this book are far too difficult and the answers are not correct, the author has also provided links and notes to help the reader understand the answers better. This will leave you with a fun-filled night and a great boost in random knowledge.

Ultimate Classic Trivia A-Z has been written based on over six years of experience leading group trivia. The author used to lead weekly trivia events for a group of seniors who sparked his love for trivia, and he continues to spark that interest for people of all ages across the globe.

The Kindle version makes it even easier to do your own research, with loads of informative hyperlinks built into every answer. Your perfect game nights are just one click away, so get your hands on Ultimate Classic Trivia A-Z now to make them even more fun and enjoyable!”

Ultimate Classic Trivia A-Z is self published by author Steve L. Vernon

Dated: November 9, 2022

ISBN: 979-8362960797

Available at: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BM3PQCND/

