Author Raúl Báez-Hernández's New Book "First CHARACTERISTIC OF GOD – Creative Inspiration in Us" Awakens Our Interest In Attaining Divine Creativity

We will know how He reveals Himself to humanity through His creation in God's favor.

December 27, 2022 - Through this book of spiritual growth, you will learn the fundamental characteristics of someone who cares for you. Prepare your mind to read topics that will challenge your understanding. In freedom, allow yourself to expand the spiritual horizons of your life within the context of the Holy Scriptures. The author prays that God will inspire you to implement these characteristics and actions and that they will close the cycles of incomplete areas of your life. Most of all, may they lead you to deepen your search for his word so that you grow in the foundation of Jesus, the Messiah.

"Although easy to read, this book carries some profound and exciting biblical truths. As a pastor and educator for over 40 years, I was able to delight in reading it and found its content theologically sound, correct, and relevant. I give the book a thumbs up and hope you have the opportunity to purchase it and enjoy reading it." Shalom, Rev. Héctor E. Méndez-Márquez, M. Divinity.

About The Author

Raúl Báez Hernández is a servant of the word of God. Each day he is living the first love, walking the path, learning the truth, and marveling at the rich and abundant life through Jesus, the Messiah. Indeed, a son of God. Under the patronage of Voice to the Nations, he is taking theological classes. He also holds a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership, another in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a natural science bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He was born in the Dominican Republic; Puerto Rico was his adoptive country, but he resides in Florida. He and his wife, Carmen Báez, are parents of five: Yhanquel, Yhannetty, Yhanlenny, Aixa and Andres.

Readers wishing to experience this original work can purchase "First CHARACTERISTIC OF GOD - Creative Inspiration in Us" at bookstores or at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Publication date: November 20, 2022

ISBN: 978-1088077672

ASIN: B0BN29SGZ5

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Pros

Raul Baez

United States