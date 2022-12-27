Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Accessory for Food Service Establishments (CPC-691)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to order, pay for, and receive food orders at various establishments while still being protected from COVID-19," said an inventor, from Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the CURBSIDE BOOTH. My safe and protective design could allow food service establishments to remain open."

The patent-pending invention allows customers to place and receive food orders in a safe and effective manner. In doing so, it enhances safety during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it could allow establishments to remain open. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for various eating and drinking establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-691, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

