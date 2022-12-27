Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved HVAC Cover (CSK-278)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved HVAC cover to protect the top opening from dirt, leaves, debris and snow," said an inventor, from Florence, S.C., "so I invented the A C DEFENDER. My design allows the unit to function during and in between seasonal periods as needed, without having to remove the cover."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective covering for the outside HVAC unit of any residential home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional snug-fit covers. As a result, it protects the unit against leaves and other debris and it allows for full operation of the unit. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

