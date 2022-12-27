Important Notice Posted: Parkers Crossroads Business Tax

On October 24, 2022, voters in the City of Parkers Crossroads voted to enact a municipal-level business tax. The effective date of the tax is December 1, 2022. For more information, read important notice #22-16.
