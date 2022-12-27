Tết speciality festival opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 27 - HCM CITY — More than 10,000 agricultural and other speciality products from across the country are being sold at the “Tết Xanh quà Việt – Xuân Qúy Mão 2023” festival, which opened in HCM City on December 27.

It has nearly 100 booths set up by start-ups, craft village co-operatives and businesses from various provinces and cities.

The products meet Vietnamese and international quality standards such as OCOP, VietGap, organic, HACCP, and ISO and have High-quality Vietnamese goods certification, High-quality Vietnamese goods - integration standard certification and geographical indication, or are typical agricultural products of various localities.

Many have a firm foothold in the international market.

Visitors can easily find ‘new, green - clean - safe’ products, especially for gifting during the upcoming Lunar New Year, those made by start-ups and OCOPs such as vegetarian products by Biển Phương Trading Service and Bình Loan Company, dried shrimp and crab-based products from Con Tôm Co., Ltd, grapes and apples from Chang Chang Farm, brown rice, and wind-hanging persimmon products.

Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of the Business Studies and Assistance Centre (BSA) and deputy head of the festival organising committee, said: “We also organise many programmes for visitors such as culinary and Tết dishes experience and instructing how to decorate a five-fruit tray for Tết, making essential oils and healthy products from natural herbs, and arranging rice grains into paintings.

“Artisans will help customers experience regional ethnic cultural activities such as brocade and silk weaving by the Thái people of Nghệ An and Thái Bình provinces.”

Calligraphers will gift works that wish people luck, good health and others for Tết for hanging at home, a popular practice during the Lunar New Year, she said.

There will be a culinary programme by chefs who have won top prizes in the Golden Spoon cooking contest, professionals from hotels and restaurants and culinary masters, and artisans from traditional and ethnic villages from Thái Bình, Nghệ An, Hà Nội, HCM City, and Cần Thơ will perform.

Organised by the Business Association of Vietnamese High quality Products, BSA, Leading Business Club, the Traditional Fish Sauce Association, and the Center for Gastronomy Culture Conservation, the festival at Vinhome Central Park will go on until January 1. — VNS