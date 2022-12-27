The Increasing Use Of Sustainable Packaging Solutions Is Expected To Drive The Multiwall Bags Market As Per The Business Research Company's Multiwall Bags Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the multiwall bags market, product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the multiwall bags market. Major companies operating in the multiwall bags sector is focused on introducing new flexible bags that are manufactured by using multilayer structures with superior oxygen and moisture barrier to sustaining their position. For instance, in September 2020, ProAmpac, a US-based flexible packaging company partnered with Canada-based tea company, Metropolitan Tea for the launch of the ProActive Compostable package, a multilayer flexible package produced using 100% industrial and home compostable films and adhesive with superior oxygen and moisture barrier. This helps to keep the product fresh and moisture free.

The global multiwall bags market size is expected to grow from $12.25 billion in 2021 to $13.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s multiwall bags market report the market is expected to reach $15.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The increasing use of sustainable packaging solutions is expected to propel the growth of the multiwall bags industry growing forward. Sustainable packaging solutions have the least environmental impact since they're manufactured with recyclable materials and are also eco-friendly. Multiwall bags are easily recyclable and created from renewable materials, so-referred to as sustainable packaging solutions. For instance, according to a survey of more than 15,000 end consumers across North America, Europe, and South America by Trivium Packaging, a Netherlands-based sustainable packing company, in 2021, 83% of consumers showed a willingness to pay more for sustainable packaging as compared to 70% in the previous year. Therefore, increasing the use of sustainable packaging is driving the growth of the multiwall bags market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the multiwall bags market in 2021. The regions covered in the multiwall bags market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the multiwall bags market are Mondi Group, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Hood Packaging Corporation, Manyan Inc, Lincon Polymers Pvt. Ltd., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Global-Pak Inc., LC Packaging, NNZ Group, Premier Polymer, United Bags Inc., Langston Companies Inc., Trombini Packaging, and Nebig Verpakkingen BV.

The global multiwall bags market is segmented by product type: paper based, plastic bags; by layer: 2-ply, 3-ply, others layers; by application: food and grains, agriculture, building and construction, chemical, retail, pharmaceuticals, others applications.

