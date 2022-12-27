Submit Release
MDC St. Louis Regional Office closed due to frozen water-pipe damage

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that its St. Louis Regional Office at 2360 Highway D in St Charles is closed today, Dec. 27, due to water damage from a broken water pipe. The office should reopen by tomorrow, Dec. 28.

Over the weekend, a water pipe broke at the office, resulting in extensive damage to a portion of the building in and near the reception area. The damage is being assessed and repairs and clean-up are being made.

For more information or updates, contact the office at (636) 441-4554 or stlouis@mdc.mo.gov.

 

