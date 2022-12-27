Submit Release
MDC offers free fishing reel repair class Jan. 7 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Fishing reels are basically machinery designed to do a task, and sometimes the parts need fixing, cleaning, or lubrication. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a free fishing reel repair class from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This class will help anglers get fishing reels in tip top shape before spring weather arrives. Learn how to maintain and make minor but common repairs to spin casting, spinning, and bait casting reels. John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, will demonstrate how to disassemble, clean, lubricate, and make some common repairs on these three common types of fishing reels.

The class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xK.

