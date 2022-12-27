Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sleep-Aid Earplugs (CNC-538)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved set of sleep-aid earplugs to block outside noise while still allowing you to wake up with an alarm," said an inventor, from Conover, N.C., "so I invented the SLEEP BUDZZZ. My design could enhance the sleeping and waking experience for you and your sleep partner."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized design for earplug sleep aids. In doing so, it offers soothing sound effects for a positive sleep experience. As a result, it helps to reduce distracting background noise. It also ensures that an alarm can be used for waking just the user. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who are light sleepers or have difficulties sleeping, individuals who don't wish to disturb their sleep partner, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-538, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

