Top 10 Celebrity Homes of 2022: Kim Kardashian, Sandra Bullock, Betty White & More

1) Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford Mansion

Perhaps the biggest celebrity homes story in 2022 was the Kim Kardashian purchase of supermodel Cindy Crawford's Malibu home for $70.4 million.

2) Betty White's Beautiful Carmel-by-the-Sea Home

All good things come to an end, including Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve in 2021. A few months later, Betty's Carmel-by-the-Sea home came on the market at $7.95 million. The home sold in just three months for $10.775 million.

3) Mark Wahlberg Estate As Featured In 'Entourage'

A Beverly Hills compound that formerly belonged to Mark Wahlberg and was featured in "Entourage" came on the market in 2022 with a list price of $28.5 million. Besides the main residence, the compound also includes a stand-alone gym with 3,000 square feet of workout space, two levels of equipment, and a full-size boxing ring.

4) Trevor Noah Lists Dramatic Manhattan Penthouse

One of the year's best listings in any category, Trevor Noah's Manhattan penthouse with views of the city and the Hudson River came on the market in late 2022. The recently updated apartment's asking price is $12.95 million.

5) Steve McQueen's Malibu Beach Home

A favorite actor for baby boomers and one of the highest-paid actors in the world in the 1970s, Steve McQueen was the epitome of cool. Steve and his equally-big-movie-star-wife, Ali MacGraw, lived in Steve's Malibu Beach home for a few years in the 1970s, which is now completely updated, just as cool as Steve was, and is for sale at $16.995 million.

6) Sandra Bullock's San Diego Avocado Ranch

Sandra Bullock has channeled much of her A-list wealth into real estate ventures, having bought and sold homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and Georgia. In 2022, Sandra listed her stunning 91-acre San Diego home and avocado ranch for $6 million. The home sold in just a few months for $5.6 million.

7) Lil Wayne Miami Beach Home $29.5 Million

Almost as unique as the superstar rapper, Lil Wayne's Miami Beach home was listed in 2022 for $29 million. Located on Allison Island, the 10,632-square-foot home features 110 feet of water frontage and stellar views of the palm-lined Miami shore.

8) Terry Bradshaw's Super Oklahoma Ranch

Four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and "Fox NFL Sunday" broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw, is downsizing in order to travel and spend more time with his family. Terry has listed his 744-acre Quarter Horses Ranch for $22.5 million.

9) Hawaii Waterfall Home – Justin Bieber Vacation Place

One of Hawaii's celebrity-popular homes, with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, Waterfalling Estate was one of Justin Bieber's favorite vacation spots. Recently listed for $9.95 million, the property went to auction in September and is pending sale.

10) Adam Levine Buys Rob Lowe's Montecito Home

One of Hollywood's most prolific celebrity-home buyers, Adam Levine has accumulated millions in real estate properties. Adam added to his collection in 2022 when he bought Rob Lowe's former Montecito home for $52 million.

