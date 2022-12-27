Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Candle Accessory (CCT-4756)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Candle wicks should be cut before they are lit. I thought there should be one convenient tool to accomplish both tasks," said an inventor, from Centerville, Ohio, "so I invented the CLIP- N- LIT. My design enables you to quickly trim a wick and then light the candle without having to search for a separate tool."

The invention provides a convenient tool for cutting a candle wick and lighting the candle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional wick cutter and lighter. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could reduce hassles and messes. The invention features a unique 2-in-1 design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy burning candles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

