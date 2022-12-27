Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Gains Momentum as Secondary Hyperhidrosis Grows Prevalent, Botulinum Toxin A Will be Sought-after

London, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An upcoming market intelligence study of Fairfield Market Research of global hyperhidrosis treatment market would comprise a multifaceted analysis of the current growth scenario of the market. The report intends to provide a thorough assessment of how the market will perform over the near term. Global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been progressing on the back of the consistently growing burden of primary hyperhidrosis that in turn generates demand for an effective treatment for the disease. The report however points to the fact that there has been a remarkable rise in the rate of prevalence of secondary hyperhidrosis over the past decade. This is expected to predominantly drive the growth of hyperhidrosis treatment market during the considered period of projection, i.e., 2022 – 2029.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

In the wake of the rapid spread of sedentary modern lifestyle, unhealthy dietary patterns, and consequently rising prevalence of chronic health conditions like anxiety, hyperthyroidism, and hypoglycaemia, the cases of secondary generalized hyperhidrosis have been increasing faster against the number of cases of primary focal hyperhidrosis. The report thus primarily indicates dominance of primary hyperhidrosis segment by disease type but foresees higher market attractiveness for the secondary hyperhidrosis segment through 2029. On the other hand, based on the type of treatment, botulinum toxin A remains a prominent segment on the back of a more lasting impact, and higher effectiveness. Botulinum toxin type A injections remain a preferred non-invasive surgical procedure for primary focal hyperhidrosis and axillary hyperhidrosis treatment that lasts longer than topical treatments. It is often recommended for treating abnormally excessive sweating of hands and feet, in the armpits, face and head, as well as other areas of the body. Allergen Inc's BOTOX has been the most researched and sought-after botulinum toxin across the world, marks the report.

Insights into Regional Analysis

On account of the consistently piling burden of primary hyperhidrosis, North America continues to lead its way in global hyperhidrosis treatment market. While the rate of diseases diagnosis here has been higher, the highly sophisticated healthcare system and infrastructure will remain instrumental to the build-up of hyperhidrosis treatment market in North America. The US spearheads, says the primary report findings, majorly banking on the widespread availability of public and private research funds. Around 3% of the population is currently living with hyperhidrosis in the US alone, pushing the consumption of an over-the-counter product aluminum chloride hexahydrate by 20% in 2021. The market here also leverages strong presence of some of the leading industry players. In addition to better awareness levels regarding safer medicine, the region will gain significantly from increasing emphasis on precision medicine. The US market is especially expected to benefit from accelerating pace of R&D activity eying effective hyperhidrosis treatment. Several innovative products continue to debut the hyperhidrosis treatment market space in the US, which will remain among the strong push factors for the expansion of market here. For instance, a research experiment on the effectiveness of a topical product (2019) affirmed reduced severity of sweating, sweat production, and sweat toleration. Key companies like Dermira, Inc. frequently introduce innovative hyperhidrosis treatment products for both pediatric and adult patients, thereby supporting market growth. R&D continues to flourish and will play a vital role in boosting the value growth of hyperhidrosis treatment market of North America.

Key Competitors in Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sientra, Inc., Dermira, Inc, AbbVie, Inc., Ulthera, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Brickell Biotech, Inc., TheraVida, Inc., and Brickell Biotech, Inc. are some of the significant players steering the competition landscape of global hyperhidrosis treatment market. The report would shed light on the strategic competitive profiling and analysis of industry leaders.

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market is Segmented as Below:

By Treatment Type

Botulinum Toxin A

Laser Treatments

Surgical Treatments

Topical Treatments

Others

By Disease Type

Primary Focal Hyperhidrosis

Secondary Generalised Hyperhidrosis

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Treatment Type-wise Analysis

Disease-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

