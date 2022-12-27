Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Tracking Device & Camera (CLR-160)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a precise way to know the location and the activities going on around a pet or child," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the SNOW WHITE. My design could allow pet owners or parents to make better decisions concerning the safety of their loved ones."

The invention provides a wearable tracking device and wireless digital camera for humans or pets. In doing so, it helps parents or pet owners closely watch over their loved ones. As a result, it enhances safety. It also enables the guardian to capture video or still image content. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents, guardians, pet owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

