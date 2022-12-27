Findings for Recovery Issued Against Former Meigs County Health Board Fiscal Officer Over Late Fees and Penalties

Columbus – Findings for recovery of $4,333 were issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the Meigs County District Board of Health for late fees, penalties, and other issues stemming from her mismanagement of credit card bills, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The total includes $4,072 in interest and fees that accumulated after Jessica Snoke failed to pay monthly credit card bills in full by the due date, $223 in credit card transactions lacking proper documentation to verify they were for a proper public purpose, and $38 in sales tax that should not have been charged to the public agency.

The issues were identified during an audit of the District’s financial activities in 2020 and 2021. The full audit report is available online using Audit Search.

Snoke and her insurance company are jointly and severally liable for the findings for recovery.

In their official response, the Meigs County District Board of Health noted that Snoke had not managed the District’s credit cards in accordance to policy and had presented the agency’s administrator with a pile of related documents shortly before resigning from her post.

The District added that it had “already taken action to prevent further public monies being expended illegally….”

