​12/27 9:30 AM UPDATE: Roads Impacted by Flooding, Downed Trees or Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania



Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Northumberland

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township, for flooding.

Union

(Open) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Cannon Road in Buffalo Township, for flooding.



PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.



While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting http://www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov



###



