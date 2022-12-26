President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completes his working visit to Russia

UZBEKISTAN, December 26 - On December 26, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an informal summit of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held at the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the city of Saint Petersburg.

The leaders summarized the interaction results in the current year and discussed priority tasks for 2023. Views were exchanged on the current issues of the regional and international agenda.

On December 27, the President of Uzbekistan and the heads of the CIS member states, visited the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg, where the guests got acquainted with the exhibits and works of art from the museum’s collection and held an informal meeting.

Thereupon, the working visit of the President of Uzbekistan ended. He departed from Pulkovo International Airport to Tashkent.

Source: UzA