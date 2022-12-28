Discover Why Jesus Is The Irrefutable and True Greatest Of All Time in Dr. James Blewett’s Jesus is the G.O.A.T.
Discover Why Jesus Is The Irrefutable and True Greatest Of All Time in Dr. James Blewett’s Jesus is the G.O.A.T.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of sports, fans debate who is the Greatest of All Time—the G.O.A.T. This debate includes all sports, and the winner frequently varies each decade. However, when we go back to history books, there’s no doubt who the most influential person has been. There was no one greater before Him, and no one else even comes close to Him. He is simply unbeatable—hands down to Jesus of Nazareth.
Written to speak about Jesus as a man who is the greatest man that ever lived, author Dr. James Blewett writes an insightful and spiritual book, Jesus is the G.O.A.T.
With a multi-faceted approach, Dr. Blewett speaks on the subject of attempting to prove that Jesus is the greatest storyteller, teacher, and leader of all time. Dr. Blewett began his book with a blast-from-the-past trip by narrating his early fascination with the “Greatest Of All Time” title, splicing the word into a different perspective, and then relating it to Jesus Christ.
The author’s passion for spreading Jesus Christ’s name and sports makes the book highly-relatable to readers even from the start. True to its title, the book centers around Dr. Blewett’s narrative about Jesus’ G.O.A.T status, highlighting what makes Him the greatest among the rest, particularly as a beacon of hope to the hopeless, life to the dead, and redemption to all humankind.
A book worth reading, Dr. James Blewett’s Jesus is the G.O.A.T is perfect for all readers who want to learn more about Jesus Christ’s teachings and most extraordinary acts from a whole new perspective.
Learn how the book takes you on a different path to learning more about Christ. Jesus is the G.O.A.T by Dr. James Blewett is currently available in kindle and paperback formats and is on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
