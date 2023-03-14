The Market Size for Greaseproof Paper valued $1196.70 million in 2029 after rising at a CAGR of 3.90% per year
The market for Greaseproof Paper was worth $915.50 Mn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.90 percent per year to reach $1196.70 Mn in 2029.
Global Greaseproof Paper Market Overview
A type of paper called greaseproof paper is made to keep food from getting soggy or greasy. Cotton and oil-resistant paper are used to make the paper. It has a unique covering that renders it impervious to oils and moisture. It is therefore ideal for usage in settings where food is prepared or served. Food is prevented from sticking to the pan or dish by using greaseproof paper. Additionally, it is used to stop grease and other substances from ruining the paper by seeping through and ruining it.
The market for greaseproof paper is expanding quickly. This is a result of the rising number of health-conscious individuals. This can be accomplished by utilizing greaseproof paper, which enables you to cook without using any fat or oil. As a result, you can savor your meal without being concerned about the repercussions. Some businesses are developing longer-lasting greaseproof paper varieties. These sheets will be water, oil, and grease resistant. They will be resilient enough to endure repeated washing. There is no set date for the publication of these articles, though they are currently under development.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Greaseproof paper comes in three varieties: kitchen wrap, baking paper, and packing paper. The most popular kind of greaseproof paper is packing paper. A thinner sheet of paper that has a grease-resistant polymer coating is used to create baking paper. To make cookies, cakes, and other pastries, it is frequently used with baking powder and other ingredients. A paper sheet that is not coated in a grease-resistant polymer is used to make kitchen wrap. Food is frequently covered with it while cooking in the oven or on the stove.
Paper that has received a specific coating to make it water and oil resistant is known as greaseproof paper. Greaseproof paper helps shield these places from harm because grease and oil can be difficult to remove from wood, glass, and other surfaces. Kitchens and other places where food is made are other frequent uses of it.
Around the world, greaseproof paper is becoming more and more common. Greaseproof paper demand is outpacing supply in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This is because food and beverage products that are less likely to get soggy or wet are becoming more and more popular.
Prominent Key Players of the Greaseproof Paper Market
Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden), Nordic Paper (Norway), Metsä Tissue (Finland), Domtar (Canada), Delfortgroup (Belgium), Krpa Paper (India), Simpac (Brazil), and Vicat Group are the leading companies in the greaseproof paper market (Spain). These businesses prioritize developing new markets and improving the performance of their products.
Key Market Segments Table: Greaseproof Paper Market
Based on types, the Greaseproof Paper market is primarily split into:
• Packaging Paper
• Baking Paper
Based on applications, the Greaseproof Paper market covers:
• Residential
• Commercial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The "Greaseproof paper market" has been damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and manufacturers are currently seeking substitutes for conventional greaseproof paper. This is due to the fact that conventional greaseproof paper loses its effectiveness when in touch with human fluids like sweat. This is due to the fact that sweat breaks down the adhesive holding the paper together. As a result, after being exposed to sweat, conventional greaseproof paper is ineffective. Manufacturers are currently looking for alternatives to the conventional greaseproof paper in order to prevent this issue.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Greaseproof Paper Market
Single-sided and double-sided sheets of grease-proof paper are available in a wide range of sizes and forms. Food is frequently packaged with it because it helps keep air and moisture out of the container. The need for greaseproof paper for food packaging and other industrial uses is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global market for greaseproof paper.
Presently, the "Greaseproof Paper" business is confronted with formidable obstacles. The market is underdeveloped, and there is a dearth of technological innovation, which is the main issue. This is as a result of the fact that the majority of businesses in this industry are small and lack the funding for R&D. The market for "Greaseproof Paper" also has to contend with the growing emphasis on environmental awareness.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• It provides a comprehensive study of player product offerings and the market's competitive landscape.
• The research also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of participants to assist customers in better understanding the bigger business
environment as well as the advantages and disadvantages of significant market players.
• In addition to assessing brand awareness and corporate impression, it helps identify consumer preferences and behavior in the relevant product
category.
Why is a Greaseproof Paper Market Research Report so Important?
• The study provides financial information on the company, impact analysis, and industry and competitive analysis.
• In-depth market and regional segmentation, geographical landscape, analysis and evaluation, significant investments, product offerings, new
launches, and information on past, present, and future revenues are all included in the report's comprehensive picture of the global greaseproof
paper market.
• When making important company decisions, having good market intelligence helps to reduce risks.
