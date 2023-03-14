The Gift Cards Market Report shows that it was valued $414.70 Bn USD in 2021 and it will reach $640.30 Bn in 2029
The global market for gift cards was $414.70 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to reach $640.30 billion USD in 2029 thanks to a CAGR of 6.40%.
Global Gift Cards Market Overview
Prepaid gift cards can be used to make in-person or online purchases of goods. They make a terrific method to give someone something they can use right away and are frequently given as gifts. There are several various kinds of gift cards, including E-Gift cards, traditional gift cards, and digital gift cards. Like normal credit and debit cards, digital gift cards operate in the same way. E-Gift cards are special in that they don't have to be used right away. They can be given as gifts to friends and family members or kept by the receiver as a memento.
The market for gift cards is expanding mostly as a result of rising spending on luxury goods, food and drink, travel, and gaming. The market for gift cards is expanding as a result of the growing acceptance of online purchasing. This tendency has increased the number of online shoppers as more and more individuals choose to purchase online rather than visit physical establishments. Additionally, the availability of e-gift cards and reloadable cards is growing. This is so that users don't have to carry cash around when making purchases thanks to these cards.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Gift cards come in a variety of forms. The most popular kind are open loop cards, which are universally accepted. Any retailer that accepts Visa or Master card will accept this kind of card. The e-gifting card is another popular kind of gift card. This kind of card enables electronic money transfers from one person to another. Restaurant closed loop cards make up the third kind of gift cards. Using this kind of card is restricted to participating eateries only. A retail closed loop card is the fourth kind of gift card. This kind of card can only be used at merchants that are participants. A Miscellaneous closed loop card is the fifth kind of gift card.
A gift card is a tangible or digital ticket that may be used to buy products or services from a particular company. They are well-liked by those who wish to present a gift but are unsure on what to buy. Gift cards have a wide range of uses and are prevalent in many spheres of life.
Gift cards are becoming more and more well-liked in different parts of the world. The use of gift cards has been increasing for a while across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and The Middle East and Africa. This is probably because of the comfort and adaptability they give customers.
Prominent Key Players of the Gift Cards Market
Amazon, iTunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, Walgreens, Sephora, Lowe's, Carrefour, JD, Best Buy, Sainsbury's, Macy's, Virgin, IKEA, H&M, Zara, AL-FUTTAIM ACE, and JCB Gift Card are the key competitors in the market. Due to the rising demand for prepaid and e-commerce payments, these companies are aggressively growing their presence in the global gift card market.
Key Market Segments Table: Gift Cards Market
Based on types, the Gift Cards market is primarily split into:
• Universal Accepted Open Loop
• E-Gifting
• Restaurant Closed Loop
• Retail Closed Loop
• Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Based on applications, the Gift Cards market covers:
• Restaurant
• Retail
• Coffee Shop
• Entertainment
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
In the near future, COVID-19 is anticipated to have a substantial effect on the "Gift Cards Market." This is due to the fact that gift cards are frequently used to pay for products and services. As a result, the spread of this virus could have an impact on the popularity of certain cards. Consumer attitudes, which will probably be badly affected by worries about pandemics, will also probably have an impact on the market for gift cards.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Gift Cards Market
Gift cards are a common present for a variety of events. They give the recipient a convenient way to spend money and can be tailored to their tastes. Gift cards can be used for a variety of things, such as making online purchases, downloading apps, and purchasing goods and services. Gift cards have a number of advantages, including flexibility for the recipient and convenience for the donor.
There are numerous obstacles facing the gift card sector. The lack of confidence that people have in these cards is among the most significant. People are uncertain as to whether the card will be used as planned or stolen. Because it might result in fewer sales of these cards, this is a serious problem. The pricey production and issuance of "Gift Cards" presents another difficulty for the industry. The cost of the card must be taken into account, which raises the cost to the consumer. The market for "Gift Cards" also has to contend with the fact that they don't always function as promised.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The study offers a thorough analysis of the worldwide gift card market share as well as present and projected trends to show potential investment
areas.
• The research includes details on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities as well as an analysis of how each will affect market size.
• Analysis of the report demonstrates the industry's powerful buyers and suppliers.
• Understanding the trends in the international gift card market requires a thorough examination of the key industry segments.
