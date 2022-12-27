CellPay Announces Partnership With MoneyGram to Expand Bill Payment Options for Consumers Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellPay, a leading telecommunications company that provides services through its telco and bill payment platform, and MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a partnership that expands MoneyGram's leading bill pay capabilities. Through this partnership with CellPay, MoneyGram customers can access more bill payment options through both retail and digital channels expanding the Company's footprint to over 30,000 billers.

This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies' growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena. MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful API-driven infrastructure and best-in-class technology. Meanwhile, CellPay is able to provide its customers with more options by gaining access to over 25,000 MoneyGram retail locations throughout the United States, along with access to MoneyGram Online, the Company's leading website, and mobile app.

"We're excited to partner with MoneyGram and provide the company's extensive consumer base with new bill payment options," said Parvez Jasani, CellPay Chairman and CEO. "This will lead to new revenue streams for both companies and expand MoneyGram's bill payment footprint to be much larger than its competitors."

The partnership is expected to be live for consumers in Q1 2023.

About CellPay

CellPay, a fast-growing & unique fintech solution provider for unbanked/undocumented and underbanked, is a large and established player in the prepaid industry. CellPay was established to address customers' needs by offering comprehensive individual and B2B solutions to our well-established consumer base through our easy-to-use, powerful custom portal. Having established itself as a leading player in the industry, CellPay is in a unique position to aggressively offer an end-to-end turn-key POS solution that is stable, reliable, secure, and simple. CellPay's electronic distribution method presents retailers with a unique combination of unlimited supply coupled with no inventory costs. CellPay's operations extend across LATAM and Europe. For more information, visit GETCELLPAY.COM.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media, and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

CellPay Media Contact

pj@getcellpay.com

MoneyGram Media Contact

Media@moneygram.com

Contact Information:

Peter Jasani

pj@getcellpay.com

2814157375



