The Portable Power Bank Market Sales Valued $4.40 Bn USD in 2021 growing at CAGR of 5.40%
The Global Portable Power Bank Market was $4.40 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.40% year on year, it will reach $6.40 Billion USD in 2029.
Global Portable Power Bank Market Overview
— Revas
A portable electrical device that can store electricity is known as a portable power bank. It is also known as a solar charger, power bank, or battery bank. They are often portable and light, making them simple to transport. They can be used to power tiny appliances like fans and lights or to charge electronic gadgets like phones and tablets.
The portable power bank has been available for a while. Phones and other tiny items were initially charged using portable power banks. They were also well-liked by outdoor enthusiasts like hikers, campers, and others who wanted a method to recharge their electronics when they weren't near an electrical outlet. The portable power bank has developed into something more over time. They are frequently used today to recharge electronics like laptops and tablets. They are also becoming more and more well-liked as emergency backup power sources. Portable power banks are available in a variety of sizes and designs. Some may be tucked away in a pocket, while others are larger and suitable for carrying in a bag or backpack. Most portable power banks have multiple ports that allow you to charge different devices at the same time. Some even have built-in batteries that allow you to use them as standalone devices if necessary. Regardless of its size or shape, a portable power bank is a valuable tool that can help you stay connected and safe during emergencies.
People are always moving because of how interconnected the globe is becoming. They must therefore have access to electricity wherever they are. In order to fill this need, portable power banks are becoming more and more well-liked. There are several causes for this. First, when there is no access to electricity, portable power banks can be utilized to charge gadgets. Second, those who are stranded or lost in the wilderness can use portable power banks to supply them with emergency power. And finally, when there is no outlet nearby, portable power banks can be utilised to charge electronics.
A Portable Power Bank is a device that can be used to power devices when they are not connected to an electrical outlet. It is often called a 'backup battery' because it can provide power when there is no other source of electricity. Portable Power Banks come in different sizes and shapes, and they can be used to power almost any electronic device. They are also popular as gifts because they are small enough to carry but large enough to store a lot of power.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis of the Portable Power Bank Market
With capacity ranging up to 10,000mAh, portable power banks come in many different varieties. There are two primary categories below 10,000mAh: tiny and micro. There are three basic categories of batteries above 10,000mAh: small, medium, and giant. The three varieties can be distinguished mostly by their size and number of ports. While the large type has four ports, the little type just has one. There are two ports on the medium type. There are just two sizes available below 20,000mAh: tiny and micro. There are three sizes available above 20,000mAh: small, medium, and giant. The three types differ primarily in size, the number of ports (small has one, medium has two, and big has four), and the battery capacity (small has 10,000mAh, medium has 20,000mAh, and large has 30,000mAh).
When you're not close to an outlet, you can use a portable power bank to charge your smartphone, laptop, or other electrical gadgets, among other things. Since you can always bring it with you in case of a power outage, it is also helpful for conducting important errands while you are out and about. In fact, a lot of people sell goods online using portable power banks.
Around the world, portable power banks are becoming more and more common. This is brought on by the popularity of cellphones and people's increasing reliance on technology. Users have access to portable power banks that let them store surplus energy and use it later. They are helpful in emergencies as well, such as when there is no electricity due to a power outage. Portable power banks are becoming more and more common in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This is due to the high rates of smartphone usage and ownership of electric vehicles in these areas. In these areas, people require means of storing excess energy and using it as needed. This problem is solved by portable power banks, which store power from solar or battery sources.
Analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on Portable Power Bank Market
The pandemic has had a positive impact on the Portable Power Bank market. Consumers are more careful about protecting themselves and their families, and they are looking for ways to reduce their reliance on traditional energy sources. Portable Power Banks provide an easy way to do this by providing emergency power when needed.
Prominent Key Market Players of the Portable Power Bank
The demand for wireless charging technology, the desire for portable power sources, and rising investments in technologies like 5G and AI are the main factors propelling the growth of this market. Anker, MI, Romoss, Sunvalley, Samsung, Sony, Pisen, Mipow (Zagg), Besiter, Philips, Intex Technologies, Pineng, Yoobao, Huawei, Aigo, and Baseus are a few of the major companies in this sector. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are the principal regions where the fastest growth rates are anticipated.
Key Market Segments: Global Portable Power Bank Market
Global Portable Power Bank Market By Type (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Up To 10000 mAh
• 10001 - 20000 mAh
• Above 20000 mAh
Global Portable Power Bank Market By Application (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Offline Sales
• Online Sales
Global Portable Power Bank Market By Region (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Key Barriers and Drivers of Portable Power Bank Market
• As more individuals begin to understand how important it is to carry a power bank with them everywhere they go, the market for "Portable Power
Banks" is expanding quickly. But this market faces a number of significant obstacles.
• The fact that many people don't know what to look for when buying a power bank is one of the main problems. They need to locate one that is reliable
and has enough charges. They also need to make sure that the power bank will work in any country or region.
Key Benefits of Stakeholders and Participants for Portable Power Bank
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the power bank market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the
imminent investment pockets
• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the power bank market
• The power bank market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry
• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry
Following is the list of TOC for the Portable Power Bank Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope
• Market Analysis By Type
• Market By Application
• Study Objectives
• Years Considered
• Global Growth Trends
• Portable Power Bank Market Dynamics
• Competition Landscape By Key Players
• Portable Power Bank Data By Type
• Portable Power Bank Data By Application
• Portable Power Bank Data By Key Market Players
• Portable Power Bank Data By Regions
• Companies Covered (Company Details, Revenue and Sales Figures, Recent Development, Mergers & Acquisition
Why is the Portable Power Bank Research report important?
• The global power bank market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%
from 2020 to 2027.
• The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices, the rising power
consumption of electronic devices due to advancements in mobile technologies, affordability of power banks, and extension in the reach of online retail
platforms for end-users.
• One of the prominent drivers of the market is the growing use of smartphones and tablets. The number of smartphones in emerging markets such as
India, China, and Brazil has significantly increased owing to the reducing costs of mobile technologies. The increase in popularity of smartphones
among consumers can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of consumers.
• This is likely to remain an important driving factor for the global power bank market. are being used because there aren’t any loud noises coming from
them all day long.
