Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Gets its Own Website Chatbot, Elle

CHICAGO (PRWEB) December 27, 2022

Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago-area real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce the company's new website chatbot, Elle. Fully autonomous and available 24/7, Elle connects with visitors and customers to provide immediate customer service. Elle uses chat to start a conversation to find out what visitors want and has a memory that allows it to pause and resume conversations at any time without requiring an account, password, or log in.

Glass said, "Most buyers, sellers and renters begin their search in a digital space, and it is important to us to meet our clients where they are. We enlisted Roof to build our own digital real estate assistant to provide a high level of personalized service that makes the experience unique for each and every visitor. Elle is going to help us do just that."

The benefits of having a digital real estate assistant extend to the brokerage's mortgage and relocation businesses as well as providing career information. Elle creates a seamless experience for the customer across all homeownership services.

The company calls Elle their newest team member and notes that the name was inspired by Chicago's "El" train system.

"We are committed to helping Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago execute on their digital strategy and enhance their customer experience in a way that is not only beneficial to the customer but to the brokerage as well," said Roof CEO, Pierre Sabbagh. "With the creation of Elle, BHHS Chicago has demonstrated its commitment to invest in technology that improves and enhances the customer experience, and we are pleased to be part of their journey."

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with close to 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West Suburban communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

