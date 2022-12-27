IRS Published 2023 Tax Rate. Small Businesses Needs to Update Payroll Software In Time

New federal income tax tables are available. Businesses should update the tax rate before the first 2023 pay period. ezPaycheck 2023 payroll software is available with a free demo at halfpricesoft.com.

LOS ANGELES, Dec.27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IRS has published 2023 tax tables. The new ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com is shipping to small business employers with the updates for 2023 tax changes:

Social Security Tax on the first $160,200 of employee wages: 6.2% for both employee and employer.

Medicare tax on the first $200,000 of employee wages: 1.45% for both employee and employer

Additional Medicare tax on all employee wages in excess of $200,000 : 0.9% for employees only.

More details about the federal income tax tables change can be found at

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/federal_income_tax_2023.asp

Small businesses get unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia .

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

"We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business software should be easy to use, so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."

