Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,789 in the last 365 days.

Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2023 ICR Conference

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) PFGC today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Hatcher, President & Chief Operating Officer of Vistar and incoming PFG Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.

PFG will webcast its fireside chat live on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team, visit pfgc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005059/en/

You just read:

Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2023 ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.