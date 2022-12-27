Noom Brings Readers Closer to Its Psychology-Driven Approach with the Release of Its Debut Book "The Noom Mindset"

The digital health platform's first book marks its entrance into the offline market

Noom, the leading psychology-backed behavior change program, today published its first book, "The Noom Mindset: Learn the Science, Lose the Weight." The book delves into the behavior change techniques that drive Noom's programs and have helped millions develop better habits and live healthier lives. The book, published by Simon Element, a new lifestyle imprint at Atria Books/Simon & Schuster, and simultaneously released as an audiobook by Simon & Schuster, is available now wherever books and audiobooks are sold.

For over a decade, Noom has leveraged behavioral science to empower people to take control of their health. With a powerful combination of psychology, technology, and human coaching, the company's behavior change platform has helped millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals. Now, "The Noom Mindset" takes readers on a deep dive into the psychological principles and science-backed curriculum that drive Noom and offers everyone — from longtime users to those new to the Noom ecosystem — a closer look inside these philosophies and how they can be applied to achieving their goals.

The release of "The Noom Mindset" marks the company's first release of a physical product after 14 years of a digital-only presence. In a world that is increasingly digital, Noom is investing in the value of analog as part of its ongoing mission to help people everywhere live healthier lives. Part of that mission is Noom's steadfast commitment to meeting users where they are — for many, a book is the exact touchpoint they need.

"Since the inception of Noom, our business has benefited tremendously from user feedback, enabling us to build a deep understanding of their needs along their individual health journeys," said Saeju Jeong, Noom co-founder and CEO. "We're always looking for new ways to make Noom a practical and productive solution, and releasing this book gives those who haven't yet experienced Noom the ability to interact with our platform in ways we've never explored before. As a digital-first company, this is also an exciting and unexpected growth channel for us that we are thrilled to explore."

"Whether we realize it or not, our holistic health is impacted by the habits we perform every single day," said Noom's Chief of Psychology, Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D. "Without the necessary knowledge and tools in place, this can leave people struggling to make the overwhelmingly large number of health decisions they face on a daily basis.

"This book aims to equip people with the skills they need to shift their mindsets and help guide them through the ups and downs of any health journey in a world with ever-increasing barriers to achieving personal health goals. To that end, the book is the perfect companion to our digital programs, expanding upon the content that has already helped many of our users find success on their health journeys."

"The Noom Mindset" is now available wherever books are sold. See more at noom.com/book.

About Noom

Noom is a psychology-based digital health platform powered by data, technology, and human coaches that helps millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals from weight management to diabetes prevention to stress reduction. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information visit www.noom.com.

About Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster, a Paramount company, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Avid Reader Press, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005026/en/