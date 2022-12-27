Submit Release
Deadline for Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) announced by Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Iris Energy Limited

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Iris Energy Limited IREN.

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Iris Energy Limited IREN have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. Those NASDAQ: IREN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 7, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Iris Energy Limited over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or about November 17, 2021 and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Iris Energy Limited's Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, that accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented, that the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Those who purchased Iris Energy Limited IREN shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


