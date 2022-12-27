Global Network Security Market Report 2022: 5G Rollout Continues to Present New Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Security Market, By Type, By Industry, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Network Security Market was valued at USD 19.98 Billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 51.89 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13% over the prediction period (2022 - 2028).

Major market companies are developing cutting-edge network security products to strengthen their market positions. To safeguard small and medium-sized organisations from sophisticated cyberattacks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., for instance, released the comprehensive "quantum spark series"of security gateways in February 2021. The quantum spark series offers a variety of features, including automated threat prevention, flexible network connectivity setup automatically, protection for remote workers and cloud applications, and simple mobile app management.

Segments covered in this report

The Global Network Security Market is segmented based on Type, Industry, Enterprise Size, Deployment, and Region. Based on Type, it is categorized into Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, and SWG. Based on Industry, it is categorized into Aerospace, Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). Based on Enterprise Size, it is categorized into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise. Based on Deployment, it is categorized into On-premises and Cloud. Based on the region it is categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Driver

As a result of advancements in technology worldwide, adoption of digital solutions, connected devices, and IT systems is increasing. The growth of the digital infrastructure makes it possible for people, devices, and platforms to exchange business applications and data. This has led to an increase in the usage of flawless hacking techniques by hackers to access an organization's IT system and steal crucial corporate data.

Restraint

Threats to their data and a lack of effective data protection are issues that almost every corporation deals with. In spite of this, companies continue to underinvest in network security measures. This software also requires continuous maintenance and has a high initial setup cost, which is expected to postpone acceptance for a short period of time.

Market Trends

The adoption of 5G technology is speeding up. Devices can run at high speeds while utilising bandwidth more effectively, with more dependability and latency, thanks to the improved network solutions provided by 5G. As a result, 5G is currently widely employed in industries involving industrial IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). As 5G technology becomes more integrated with commercial applications, increased data exchange through the network is anticipated, posing new concerns to data security.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $19.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $51.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

