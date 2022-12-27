Southeast Asia Tire Industry Report 2022: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Tire Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asian tire industry will maintain growth from 2022-2032. On the one hand, Southeast Asian countries are major production areas for tire raw materials and lower labor costs, prompting global tire manufacturers to shift production capacity to these regions.

On the other hand, Southeast Asian economic development and rapid growth in motor vehicle sales have contributed to an increasingly active local tire market, which in turn has prompted global tire manufacturers to increase exports or investments in these countries.

Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia and other countries tire industry development is relatively fast

Among them, Vietnam is an important tire production and export country in Southeast Asia, tire industry is relatively developed, tires have also become the largest export value of Vietnam's rubber industry products. Myanmar and Cambodia's own tire manufacturing industry started late, the overall weaker. Singapore, Laos and Brunei almost no domestic tire manufacturing industry, tires rely on imports.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Overall, in recent years, the size of the tire market in Southeast Asian countries show an upward trend, especially in Vietnam, Thailand and other countries of sustained economic growth, industrial and supporting industrial chain development, to promote the development of its tire industry.

Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Tire Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Tire Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Tire Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Tire Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Tire Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Tire Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Tire Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Tire Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Tire Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the Tire Industry in Singapore

1.1 Singapore's Tire Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore Tire Industry Production Status

1.2.2 Singapore Tire Industry Sales Status

1.2.3 Singapore Tire Industry Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Processing and Trading Companies of Singapore Tire

2 Analysis of Thailand Tire Industry

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Tire Industry

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

2.2.1 Thailand Tire Industry Production Status

2.2.2 Thailand Tire Industry Sales Status

2.2.3 Thailand Tire Industry Import and Export Status

2.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Thailand Tire

3 Analysis of the Philippine Tire Industry

3.1 Philippine Tire Industry Development Environment

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Philippine Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

3.2.1 Production Status of Tire Industry in the Philippines

3.2.2 Philippines Tire Industry Sales Status

3.2.3 Philippine Tire Industry Import and Export Status

3.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Tire in Philippines

4 Malaysia Tire Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia Tire Industry Development Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

4.2 Malaysia Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

4.2.1 Malaysia Tire Industry Production Status

4.2.2 Malaysia Tire Industry Sales Status

4.2.3 Malaysia Tire Industry Import and Export Status

4.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Tire in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Tire Industry Analysis

5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Tire Industry

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

5.2.1 Indonesia Tire Industry Production Status

5.2.2 Indonesia Tire Industry Sales Status

5.2.3 Indonesia Tire Industry Import and Export Status

5.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Indonesia Tire

6 Vietnam Tire Industry Analysis

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Tire industry

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Minimum Wage of Vietnam Manufacturing Industry

6.2 Vietnam Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

6.2.1 Vietnam Tire Industry Production Situation

6.2.2 Vietnam Tire Industry Sales Status

6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Tire Industry

6.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Vietnam Tire

7 Analysis of Myanmar Tire Industry

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Tire Industry

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

7.2.1 Myanmar Tire Industry Production Status

7.2.2 Myanmar Tire Industry Sales Status

7.2.3 Import and Export Status of Myanmar Tire Industry

7.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Tire in Myanmar

8 Brunei Tire Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Tire Industry Development Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Tire Industry Operation 2018-2022

8.2.1 Brunei Tire Industry Production Status

8.2.2 Brunei Tire Industry Sales Status

8.2.3 Import and Export Status of Brunei Tire Industry

8.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Brunei Tire

9 Analysis of the Tire Industry in Laos

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Tire Industry

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2 Operation of the Tire Industry in Laos 2018-2022

9.2.1 Production Status of the Tire Industry in Laos

9.2.2 Laos Tire Industry Sales Status

9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Laos Tire Industry

9.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Laos Tire

10 Cambodia Tire Industry Analysis

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Tire Industry

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

10.2.1 Cambodia Tire Industry Production Status

10.2.2 Cambodia Tire Industry Sales Status

10.2.3 Cambodia Tire Industry Import and Export Status

10.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Tire in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Tire Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Southeast Asia Tire Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia Tire Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia Tire Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Tire Industry

