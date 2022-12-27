The AI Eye - GBT's CTO Discusses Company's Key Patents in Microchip, Facial/Body Recognition, and Computer Vision Domains

Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - Investorideas.com ( www. investorideas .com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases a special edition of the AI Eye podcast looking at the significance of intellectual property (IP) and patents in the tech space, featuring AI innovator GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH.

Intellectual property (IP) and patents are critical assets for tech firms in the best of times, but with the increased economic turbulence of the past year, their importance has possibly become paramount. In his most recent interview with Investorideas.com, Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. GTCH, gave a curated tour through some of his firm's most significant and pertinent patents. He began by discussing the company's most recent news announcing the filing a continuation application for its facial and body recognition, non-provisional patent. This aims "to broaden the concept of studying, identifying and recognizing features of an image, such as a human face or body," according to the press release. Rittman explained the components of the technology, which essentially "covers comprehensive AI algorithms with the goal of learning a human's features and identifying them with or without cover."

"The recent patent for facial and body recognition is actually quite advanced," he said. "It includes pattern recognition, image processing and recognition, and many other technologies we did in the past are involved in this patent. It also has a major AI technology inside - and in fact most of our patents in the past few years are based on and include AI technology."

Another space GBT is heavily involved in is that of integrated circuits (IC) or microchips. This is quite timely, given the ongoing chip shortage instigated in part by a pullback in manufacturing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, geopolitical concerns over Taiwan - by far the world's largest producer of microchips - has cast even more uncertainty over access to supplies in the coming years. An excerpt from a recent article from The Atlantic reads:

Taiwan's domination of the microchip industry has been a boon to the global economy, but it now presents an acute challenge. Taiwan today manufactures most of the world's microchips, which are in practically everything: cars, coffee makers, combine harvesters. The whole world hums with microelectronic components-including about 92 percent of all advanced microchips-that are made largely in a handful of factories on an island less than one-tenth the size of California. Little more than 100 miles away across a strait lies mainland China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway region and has vowed to bring it back under its control.

This has had the effect of incentivizing chip manufacturing elsewhere, but also in accelerating the innovation of microchips, as is the case with GBT. The company's microchip reliability verification and auto-correction EDA (electronic design automation) patent, codenamed "Epsilon," for instance, "introduces innovative methods and systems seek to address advanced semiconductor node's physics with the goal of ensuring a high level of reliability, optimal thermal design, lower power consumption and high performance."

This year also saw the granting of a second continuation patent for GBT's 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology. While the first continuation patent focused on strengthening the new microchip's design and manufacturing concepts and methodologies, the second - granted August 9, 2022 - aims to protect the memory integrated circuit's architecture and connectivity structures. At the time, Rittman commented:

"Our 3D, multi planar patents are aimed to create new horizons for the semiconductor production capacity and its ability to produce cutting-edge chips. Integrated Circuits are vital to our economy and national security, dictating innovations across a wide range of modern technologies. GBT filed three patents in the multi-dimensional field so far and few more in the IC EDA domain. We recently witnessed an increase in the U.S. efforts to make domestic investment in the field as many sectors are directly affected by the semiconductor arena, among them are automotive, data storage, aerospace, medical and industrial technologies."

Rittman expressed his confidence regarding the game-changing nature of the types of IC innovations GBT is pursuing.

"This type of software, in our humble opinion, will directly impact the market," he said. "The market is suffering, mainly from delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic - when plants were basically manufacturing at only one third of their capacity or less - and now we're starting to feel it. We have microchip shortages in the automotive space, electronics, computers, etc… and the consumer feels it now. The technology we're offering, mainly in the EDA area, and the associated software and programs that are going to make the chips faster, is definitely going to help the market catch up. We expect it will be a year or two before its back to what it was before, but our technology and software will directly affect the design cycle and manufacturing, and make it faster."

Elsewhere, patent leader and tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced that its R&D Institute (SRI-B) in Bangalore, India, was given the country's National Intellectual Property Award 2021 and 2022 by the Government of India in the category of top public limited company/private limited company for patents filing, grant and commercialization in India: Services Sector. The institute also won the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) IP Enterprises Trophy. The following quote from Mohan Rao Goli, Chief Technology Officer of SRI-B, articulates the centrality of innovation:

"At Samsung, we are honoured to receive this prestigious award from Government of India. It is a recognition of our efforts to upgrade standards in the field of patents and innovation, as well as creating a strong culture of patent filing within our organisation in the areas of Communication Protocols, Visual intelligent Solutions, AI/ML, Internet of Things, Data Intelligence and Services. Samsung's vision is to inspire the world by creating breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and design that enrich people's lives."

Fellow tech giant and patent heavyweight IBM recently announced demonstration project with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to test an AI-driven IP analysis tool called the IBM IP Advisor with Watson® Demonstration System, which aims "to help users more efficiently uncover and analyze relevant patent data, allowing more time for strategic, value-added tasks." This streamlines the process for inventors to innovate by reducing the time needed for them to research and investigate currently held and similar patents and patent applications (prior art). Steve LaFleche, general manager, US public and federal market for IBM, explained:

"Prior art research and analysis is the foundation of a successful product or service launch, but the growth of prior art coupled with the need for appropriate keywords and the right patent classifications can be a barrier to entry for the every-day inventor. I'm proud of our work with the USPTO in support of their objective to not just deploy smarter technology, but to build a better, more accessible IP system."

One of GBT's most significant and applicable IPs is that of its intelligent, wireless, motion detection patented computer vision technology, codenamed "Apollo." Rittman explained how the Apollo system, which leverages AI algorithms, utilizes radio wave transmissions to render images.

"The system basically scans using RF (radio frequencies), and from the reflection it gets back from the item, object, or human that the radio waves hit, the system basically constructs a 2D or 3D image of the scanned area," he said.

"We are now actually investigating a few applications for Apollo, and are building small scale prototypes, which we will probably announce next year sometime. But regarding patents, we've already got one patent granted, we have another one, and we plan on filing more because we want to strengthen it like any of our other IPs."

