Join the Friends of the Library of Congress!

Friends of the Library of Congress brings together a community of donors committed to preserving this nation's cultural memory. This group is integral in advancing the Library's mission to engage, inspire, and inform and help make everything possible from digital resources to public programming to exhibitions.

Join now and take part in unique opportunities to see, experience, and learn from the Library's staff and collections first-hand.

$50 | Reader

  • Subscription to monthly e-newsletter which includes advance notice of upcoming events, exhibitions, collections, and staff recommendations
  • 10% discount at Library of Congress gift shop, including online purchases

$100 | Writer

All the benefits of the Reader level, plus:

  • Subscription to Library of Congress Magazine, sent six times per year
  • Invitation to special library events and programming
  • Library of Congress signature bookmark

$250 | Explorer

All the benefits of the Writer level, plus:

  • One vote in the annual Librarian’s People’s Choice award to pick an acquisition, digitization project, or other project from the Librarian’s list
  • Invitation to Book Club featuring conversations with top authors, experts, and VIPs

$500 | Collector

All the benefits of the Explorer level, plus:

  • Recognition on our Library of Congress Virtual Donor Scroll
  • Invitation to join special Library tours

$1,000 | Bibliophile

All the benefits of the Collector level, plus:

  • Early access to seats for National Book Festival events
  • Invitation to open house previews of new galleries and exhibitions

If you have any questions or want to learn more about Friends of the Library of Congress, please contact Lora Sodini at 202-707-0395 or lsodini@loc.gov.

