LANE CLOSURE I 91 NORTH SAINT JOHNSBURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

BERLIN BARRACKS

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION:

INTERSTATE 91 N IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKER 132 IN THE TOWN OF SAINT JOHNSBURY IS DOWN TO ONE LANE. THE PASSING LANE IS CLOSED DUE TO A CRASH.

IT IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED FOR A COUPLE HOURS. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS

IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Andrea Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111