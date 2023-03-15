The Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Size is growing at CAGR of 5.00% yearly, to reach $2.00 Billion USD in 2029
Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Overview
Power instruments specifically made for orthopedic surgery can enhance the work of orthopedic surgeons. They contain a variety of surgical equipment and are available in a wide range of sizes and styles. Drills, saws, clamps, and files are a few of the most popular power tools used in orthopedic surgery. They frequently work in tandem with other pieces of medical gear and can be quite helpful throughout the surgical procedure.
surgery and other medical treatments. They have been around for a long time and have advanced considerably. Early orthopedic power tools consisted only of straightforward hammers, saws, chisels, and other simple equipment. But as technology advanced, they transformed into more advanced instruments that were better suited for surgical work. Today, orthopedic power tools can include everything from drills to Sawszall blades.
However, attitudes against orthopedic power instruments are beginning to shift. Due to their capacity to offer people suffering from pain and stiffness relief, these tools are gaining popularity. Numerous procedures, such as craniectomy, fracture repair, and joint replacement surgery, can be performed with orthopedic power instruments. The potential of orthopedic power tools to help patients improve their mobility and quality of life may lead to an increase in their use in the future.
Orthopedic power tools are used to help people with injuries and diseases. These tools can be used to restore joints and muscles, as well as fix deformities. Orthopedic power tools can also be used to correct bone alignment and improve movement. They are very versatile and can be used for a variety of tasks, such as carpentry, construction, and even gardening.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis of Orthopedic Power Tools Market
There are numerous varieties of orthopedic power instruments, each with distinct advantages and disadvantages. Electric-powered, battery-operated, and pneumatic-powered devices are some of the most popular varieties. Let's examine each type in more detail: The most common kind of orthopedic power tools are electric-powered ones because they're convenient to use and have longer battery lives. Additionally, they are cordless, which makes them practical for use in small rooms or places with few electrical outlets. However, they can be hefty and thick, which might make it challenging to wear them for a long time. Orthopedic power tools that are battery-operated are the best choice for folks who like to travel with their equipment. They can be used anyplace there is an electrical outlet and don't need a power outlet. However, they usually have shorter battery life than electric-powered tools and may not be suitable for demanding tasks. Pneumatic-powered orthopedic power tools are versatile and reliable but can be more expensive than electric or battery-operated tools. They use air pressure to operate, so they're suitable for tougher tasks than either type of tool.
Devices used to perform orthopedic surgery are known as orthopedic power tools. They can be divided into two categories: stationary and hand-held. Compared to fixed orthopedic power tools, which are larger and more powerful, handheld orthopedic power tools are more compact and portable. Orthopedic power tools come in a wide variety, each with a unique set of uses. Orthopedic power tools are used in hospitals, clinics, and ASCs for a range of operations, including joint replacement, spine surgery, and ankle surgery.
Around the world, the use of orthopedic power instruments has become more widespread. For instance, there has been an increase in demand for orthopedic power tools across Asia and the Pacific. A lot of factors contribute to this, including a rise in the number of persons with arthritis and other orthopedic problems. Orthopedic power tools are likewise being utilized increasingly frequently by doctors in Europe. This is due to the fact that they are more precise and user-friendly than conventional medical tools. Orthopedic power tools are being utilized to treat injured athletes in North America. These devices facilitate healing and lessen discomfort. Finally, orthopedic power tools are being employed in South America to treat cerebral palsy patients. These resources enable.
Analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Orthopedic Power Tools Market
The orthopedic power tool industry has been influenced by the COVID-19 post pandemic, with producers now having to contend with issues related to manufacturing quality requirements. Some new orthopedic power instruments have been delayed in reaching the market as a result, and their prices have gone up. Additionally, there is a rise in interest in reconditioned orthopedic power tools. The COVID-19 epidemic is also anticipated to have an effect on the demand for conventional orthopedic instruments such chisels, saws, and hammers. Future orthopedic surgeons are anticipated to employ increasingly sophisticated surgical instruments, necessitating the production of further orthopedic power tools.
Prominent Key Market Players of the Orthopedic Power Tools
The factors contributing to the growth of the Orthopedic Power Tools market include increased awareness about orthopedic injuries and diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of carpal tunnel syndrome, and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Some of the key players in the Orthopedic Power Tools market are Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Medtronic plc., Zimmer Biomet AG, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Arthrex Inc., De Soutter Medical Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc., Aygun Surgical Co. Ltd., Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., and MicroAire Inc.
Key Market Segments: GlobalOrthopedic Power Tools Market
Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market By Type (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Electric Powered
• Battery Operated
• Pneumatic Powered
Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market By Application (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)
Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market By Region (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Key Barriers and Drivers of the Orthopedic Power Tools Market
• Orthopedic power tools are made to assist doctors and surgeons in precisely performing orthopedic surgery.
• The orthopedic power tool industry is facing a number of difficulties, such as high costs, a lack of supply, and subpar performance. Due to their
specialized nature and the substantial customization required, these tools are expensive.
• Due to the fact that these tools are only utilized in extremely specialized medical settings, their limited availability. These technologies frequently fall
short of surgeons' needs for exact measurements, which results in subpar performance.
Key Benefits of Stakeholders and Participants for Orthopedic Power Tools
• Due to an increase in medical tourism and a rising number of patients with orthopedic problems, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a faster CAGR
over the forecast period. According to a study, medical tourist trips to India increased from around 200,000 in 2020 to around 56 million in 2022.
• Thailand is the most-preferred country for medical tourists worldwide, receiving 1.2 million visitors in total. Furthermore, the main market participants
in this area are consistently releasing innovative surgical gadgets to meet the growing demand. This boosts the need to accept powered surgical
equipment, propelling this region’s market expansion.
Following is the list of TOC for the Orthopedic Power Tools Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope
• Market Analysis By Type
• Market By Application
• Study Objectives
• Years Considered
• Global Growth Trends
• Orthopedic Power Tools Market Dynamics
• Competition Landscape By Key Players
• Orthopedic Power Tools Data By Type
• Orthopedic Power Tools Data By Application
• Orthopedic Power Tools Data By Key Market Players
• Orthopedic Power Tools Data By Regions
• Companies Covered (Company Details, Revenue and Sales Figures, Recent Development, Mergers & Acquisition
Why is the Orthopedic Power Tools Research Report so Important?
• One major factor enhancing the demand for these devices is the rising number of procedures. However, these devices have high acquisition cost and
maintenance expenses, particularly reusable devices which restricts their use in surgery.
• According to a recent article it was asserted that the cost of acquisition of a single reusable battery drill hovers around $6000 to $7000. The high costs
of orthopedic power tools cause surgeons to look for other tools, hindering market growth.
