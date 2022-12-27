P10 Announces Increase to Stock Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (“P10”) (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase to its stock buyback program pursuant to which P10 may purchase up to an additional $20 million of P10’s outstanding shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share. P10 intends to fund the program through available cash balances, the Company’s existing credit facility, and future operating cash flows.



These shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and/or through other legally permissible means. The timing and amount of any repurchases pursuant to the program will depend on various factors including, the market price of its Class A Common Stock, trading volume, ongoing assessment of P10’s working capital needs, general market conditions, and other factors. The buyback program does not obligate P10 to acquire any particular amount of common stock and it may be terminated or amended by the Board of Directors at any time.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of September 30, 2022, P10 has a global investor base of over 3,000 investors across 46 states, 54 countries and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2022, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Press and Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com