Aspira Women’s Health Announces Three Reimbursement Milestones that Improve Patient Access to its OvaSuite SM Testing Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Expanded Medicare coverage for multi-marker testing, including Ova1Plus® and OvaWatchSM, through the 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill



Granted a new PLA Code for OvaWatch by the American Medical Association

Expanded Medicaid coverage adding another 5 states: Virginia, Alabama, Maine, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that the 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill passed by Congress and awaiting President Biden’s signature contains language directing the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to cover multi-marker tests for ovarian cancer. The company believes all of its commercially available ovarian cancer risk assessment blood tests would fall under the recommended coverage expansion, which is expected to significantly increase access for women with pelvic masses in both Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. It also sets the stage for commercial payers to adopt similar coverage policies.

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee stated, “The fight against ovarian cancer is very personal to me. I am a more than 30-year survivor of the disease, but consider myself lucky that it was caught and treated early. The reality is that for too many women, gaps in ovarian cancer diagnostics and care still remain, and to save lives we must change this. That is why the 2023 government funding bill increases funding for research and puts ovarian cancer multimarker testing directly on the path to CMS coverage, so more women can gain access to care.”

Nicole Sandford, President and CEO of Aspira, added, “Aspira is proud to have participated with clinicians, women’s health advocacy groups, and most importantly, patients, to raise Congressional awareness about the need for broader access to clinically superior ovarian cancer tests. We believe this is critical for improving outcomes for women with ovarian cancer, and are firmly committed to the cause.”

Valerie Palmieri, Executive Chair of Aspira’s Board of Directors noted, “This was truly a patient-centric effort. Patient insights and input were included every step of the way as the bill was constructed. I want to personally acknowledge Diane Powis, the Company’s Chief Spokeswoman, who advocated for this legislation right up until the day she lost her battle with ovarian cancer in December 2021. Her effort to raise awareness of this devastating disease among lawmakers was truly heroic. This is a proud day for Diane’s family, and a proud day for Aspira.”

Aspira also announced that it has expanded Ova1Plus Medicaid access in five states during 2022 including: Virginia, Alabama, Maine, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Broadening Medicaid coverage is consistent with the Company’s goal of making OvaSuite products available and affordable to all women regardless of socioeconomic status. Aspira has now secured Medicaid coverage in 27 states, representing 77% of Medicaid lives.

Lastly, the Company announced the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a new Proprietary Laboratory Assay (PLA) code for OvaWatch, the Company’s recently launched non-invasive ovarian cancer risk assessment for use in the initial clinical assessment of adnexal masses. The PLA code will be used to bill all payers effective April 1, 2023. A PLA code uniquely identifies OvaWatch, distinguishing it from other tests and allowing for a more streamlined reimbursement process.

Greg Richard, Senior Vice President of Market Access and Business Development at Aspira, stated, “Expanding insurance coverage for our OvaSuite product portfolio is critical to improved patient outcomes and to Aspira’s success. Each of these three milestones – the advancement of national Medicare coverage for multi-marker tests through the Omnibus Spending Bill, expanded Medicaid coverage in five new states, and the establishment of a PLA Code for OvaWatch - are each important achievements in their own right. Taken together, though, they demonstrate powerful momentum towards achieving our reimbursement and access goals for both Ova1Plus and OvaWatch.”

About OvaWatch

OvaWatch is a non-invasive, multivariate index assay intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.

Utilizing a clinically-validated, proprietary algorithm that incorporates seven serum biomarkers and patient features such as age and menopause status, OvaWatch provides a personalized risk assessment score and corresponding negative predictive value. A lower risk score indicates a low probability of malignancy, providing additional confidence in a clinician’s plan to manage and monitor. A higher score does not indicate the presence of cancer; rather, it may guide the clinician to consider additional clinical assessment, specialist consultation or surgery.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheckTM, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

