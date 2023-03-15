In 2021, the Market for Global Radar System was valued at $20.80 billion, and by 2029, it will be worth $26.40 billion
Global Radar Systems Market Overview
Radio waves are a form of sensor used by radar systems to find objects. They are present in many different gadgets, including automobiles, aircraft, and even smart phones. Although there are many various kinds of radar systems, the front-mounted system used in Tesla automobiles is the most popular.
The major factors driving this growth include increasing demand from government bodies for efficient air traffic control and improved safety features in transportation systems. Additionally, rising instances of incidences such as terror attacks have positively impacted the adoption of radar systems across various industries.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are three main types of Radar Systems: air-based, ground-based and sea-based. Air-based Radar Systems are used to detect and track aircraft and other airborne objects. Ground-based Radar Systems can be used to detect and track targets on the ground. Sea-based Radar Systems can be used to detect and track objects in water.
Radar systems have numerous applications such as air traffic control, ship navigation, land warfare and environmental monitoring. They are used to detect and track targets by emitting pulses of electromagnetic radiation. There are three main types of radar systems; short range, medium range and long range. Short range radar systems can detect objects up to a few hundred meters away while medium range radars can detect objects up to several kilometers away. Long range radars can detect objects up to several miles away. Each type of radar has its own specific advantages and disadvantages.
Around the world, radar systems are becoming more and more common, with Asia Pacific leading the way. First off, there are a lot of drivers in this area who are always on the go. Second, these areas' economies are expanding quickly, which encourages a rise in automobile use. Finally, radar systems are one approach to make automobiles safer, which is required by government rules in these areas. Radar systems are also being employed increasingly commonly in Europe, North America, and South America as manufacturers work to fulfil higher safety standards.
Prominent Key Players of the Radar Systems Market
Radar Systems are widely used in air traffic control, military, and civilian applications. The market is fragmented with a few major players such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Saab Group, L3 Harris, BAE Systems, Leonardo SpA, Rheinmetall AG and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. These companies are engaged in various types of radar systems such as airborne early warning and control (AEW&C), ground-based air defense (GBAD), and missile defense systems. Some newer entrants such as Hensoldt have been focusing on developing next-generation radar systems.
Key Market Segments Table: Radar Systems Market
Based on types, the Radar Systems market is primarily split into:
• Air Based Radars
• Ground Based Radars
• Sea Based
Based on applications, the Radar Systems market covers:
• Short Range Radars
• Medium Range Radars
• Long Range Radars
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The market for radar systems has been influenced by the COVID-19 epidemic. Widespread power disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak have interfered with surveillance systems' capacity to identify and track objects. Due to the fact that criminals can now act without consequence, there has been an upsurge in criminal behavior. As a result, surveillance firms are spending money on technology that will enable them to find and track things in adverse weather. The Russia-Ukraine War has had a considerable impact on the Radar Systems market, as both countries have incurred significant damage to their respective radar systems. This has resulted in shortages of parts and equipment, and has led to an overall decline in demand for Radar Systems.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Radar Systems Market
Due to the rise in terrorist acts, there has been an increase in demand for radar systems for military use. As the number of autonomous vehicles rises, the market is also seeing an increase in demand from the automotive sector. The market is faced with a number of significant obstacles. The availability of reliable data is one of these difficulties. This is so that things may be detected by radar systems, which employ electromagnetic waves. Consequently, erroneous data can provide wrong outcomes. The expense of equipment is another issue the market has to deal with. Radar systems are expensive, which has kept them from becoming commonplace. However, this trend is anticipated to alter soon given the expansion of the "Radar Systems" business.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Radar systems are a critical component of air defense and civilian aviation. They are used to detect and track aircraft, missiles, and other threats. The market for radar systems is growing rapidly due to increasing demand from the defense sector as well as the civilian aviation sector.
• Industry participants can benefit from increased demand for radar systems. Defense contractors can benefit from an increase in revenue due to an increase in demand for their products. Civilian aviation companies can also benefit from an increase in revenue as they become more reliant on air safety and security measures.
• Stakeholders can also benefit from increased demand for radar systems. Individuals who rely on air safety and security measures can be reassured that such measures are being taken into account by the government. Airlines can also be reassured that they will be able to operate safely within regulatory boundaries.
