Strategies For Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Hydrogen Compressor Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Hydrogen Compressor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydrogen compressor market size is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Increasing demand for hydrogen from end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the hydrogen compressor market. The end-use sectors, such as household energy distribution companies, oil & gas, and power generation companies, are increasingly investing in new hydrogen distribution and generation plants to meet consumer demand and government measures towards environmental pollution.

The hydrogen compressor market analysis consists of the sale of hydrogen compressor devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, or sole proprietors) that increase the pressure of hydrogen by decreasing gas volume. The compression in a hydrogen compressor is achieved by moving hydrogen through a compressor that decreases gas volume between the inlet and the discharge. The reduced volume results in compressed hydrogen or liquid hydrogen.

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend in gaining an advantage in the hydrogen compressor market. The key players in the hydrogen compressor market are focusing on developing hydrogen compressors with innovative technologies to meet the technical demands of end customers such as hydrogen fuel stations, power generation industries, and others.

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Segments

1) By Type: Oil-free, Oil-based

2) By Technology: Single-Stage, Multi-Stage

3) By Power Range: Below 100 hp, 101 hp – 200 hp

4) By End-User: Oil & Gas, Chemical, Utility, Refueling Stations, Others

By Geography: The global hydrogen compressor market forecast is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Atlas Copco AB, Burckhardt Compression AG, Fluitron, Inc, Gardner Denver Nash, LLC, Howden Group, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Neuman & Esser group, Hydro-Pac, Inc, Lenhardt& Wagner GmbH, Ariel Corporation, PDC Machines Inc, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sundyne, and IDEX Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

