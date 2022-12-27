Middle East and Africa Corrugated Board Packaging Market is Growing with the CAGR of 4.7% between the year 2022 to 2029
On the basis of raw material, the Middle East and Africa corrugated board packaging market is segmented into linerboard and medium.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and Africa corrugated board packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 35,967.72 million by 2029.
Growing small and medium-sized corrugated board packaging in the food and beverage packaging industry and increasing preferences for recycled corrugated products in the packaging industry. In order to fulfill the growing demand for corrugated board packaging products in the building and construction and electronics industry, some companies are expanding their production capacities by entering into acquisition, joint venture and launching products across different regions.
Corrugated board packaging products are designed to give an extreme protection to fragile, heavy, bulky, or high-value products in storage and transit. A corrugated board packaging with several layers provides strength to the packaging product and makes it stronger than average cardboard. Different types of liners are used in the corrugated cardboard to provide the strength such as kraft liners, test liners, and chip linear.
Double wallboard refers to that type of corrugated board packaging consisting of two layers of the corrugated medium glued between three layers of the liner board. Triple wallboard refers to that type of corrugated board packaging, which is considered the strongest of all kinds of corrugated board packaging as it consists of three layers of the corrugated medium and the four-layer of the liner board.
Corrugated Board Packaging Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of raw material, the Middle East and Africa corrugated board packaging market is segmented into linerboard and medium. In 2022, the linerboard segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa corrugated board packaging market due to the easy processing techniques, improved efficiencies as well as easier usage. However, limited amount of strength restricts consumption in the market.
On the basis of style segment, the Middle East and Africa corrugated board packaging market is segmented into slotted box, telescopes, folders, trays, die cut bliss, die cut interiors, sheets, and fanfold. In 2022, the slotted box segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its growing application in the food and beverage industry in the Middle East and Africa market. The easy availability in the market drives the slotted box segment in the Middle East and Africa market.
Corrugated Board Packaging Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa corrugated board packaging market report are the South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Rest of Middle East and Africa. UAE dominates the Middle East and Africa region due to the increase in environmental awareness among the population, demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and convenient packaging (offset by new restrictions on single-use in some countries), growing e-commerce market, and rise in need for electronic goods and home & personal care products, along with economic development and increasing per capita income.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.
Also, presence and availability of Middle East and Africa brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Corrugated Board Packaging Market Share Analysis
Middle East and Africa Corrugated board packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to corrugated board packaging market.
Some of the major players operating in the corrugated board packaging market are International Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin S.A and Sealed Air among others.
Many contracts and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ Middle East and Africa which are also accelerating the corrugated board packaging market.
