With 6.85% CAGR, Recliner Sofas Market Size Worth USD 13.39 Billion by 2029
Market Analysis and Insights of Global Recliner Sofas Market
The recliner sofas market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is likely to reach USD 13.39 billion in 2029.
A recliner is an armchair or couch that reclines once the dweller lowers the chair's back and raises its front. It's a support which will be atilt back, and infrequently a stool which will be extended by means that of a lever on the aspect of the chair, or could extend mechanically once the rear is reclined.
Market Scope and Global Recliner Sofas Market
The major players operating in the recliner sofas market report are Klaussner Home Furnishings, Ashley HomeStores, Ltd., Natuzzi S.p.A., Jackson Furniture Industries, JAYMAR, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., Ekornes AS, American Leather., LA-Z-BOY ASIA CO., LTD, Man Wah Holdings Limited, Muse, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., Bab Leather Lounge, Metro Plus Life Style, Little Nap, Vishwakarma Steel Furniture & Fabrication., Raja Interiors Private Limited., Krunal Engineers, AARYANSH BUILDCON, Manthralayam Decors & Furnitures, among other.
By Region :
• North America(United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
• South America(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
• The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Global Recliner Sofas Market Scope and Market Size
The recliner sofas market is segmented on the basis of type, material, operating mode, retail formats and design. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
• On the basis of type, the recliner sofas market is segmented into single-seater and multi-seater.
• Based on material, the recliner sofas market is segmented into fabric, leather and others. Others have been further segmented into faux leather, micro-fiber and vinyl.
• On the basis of operating mode, the recliner sofas market is segmented into manual and power.
• Based on design, the recliner sofas market is segmented into casual style, traditional style, contemporary style and other styles.
• On the basis of end-user, the recliner sofas market is segmented into commercial and domestic.
• On the basis of retail formats, the recliner sofas market is segmented into furniture and furnishing stores, hypermarkets, e-retailers, and other retailers
