Extra Duty Solutions Announces Restructuring to Accommodate Client Growth
Our strategic and thoughtful restructuring ensures we continue to prioritize customer service, while creating opportunities for innovation and long-term success.”SHELTON, CT, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to Extra Duty Solutions’ extensive growth over the last two years, CEO Rich Milliman is proud to announce the promotion of several senior leaders within the organization. This re-structuring positions the company for long-term success, while continuing to deliver exceptional service to the more than 40,000 law enforcement officers we serve across the United States.
“Extra Duty Solutions is full of talented people, and I needed to place them in an organizational structure that best serves our current and future clients,” said Milliman. “This restructuring balances the needs of our growing client base with the expertise and energy of our senior leaders.”
Advancing within the company are:
Adam Bogdan to Vice President of Account Management
Keith McTigue to Vice President of Internal Operations
Wayne Scott to Vice President of Business Development
Guy Smith to Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
The four newly-promoted vice presidents join Dan Ryan, Chief Technology Officer and President of the Jivasoft Division, in rounding out the company’s executive team.
“This evolution of talent prepares EDS for the future,” said Millman. “Our strategic and thoughtful restructuring ensures we continue to prioritize customer service, while creating opportunities for innovation and long-term success.”
ABOUT EXTRA DUTY SOLUTIONS:
Extra Duty Solutions has been administering extra duty employment services for public safety agencies for more than six years and supplying active-duty and extra-duty scheduling software for more than 20 years.
We are the largest and fastest-growing firm to offer full administration of extra-duty programs and fully-integrated active-duty scheduling and timekeeping software. Currently, Extra Duty Solutions has 170 full extra-duty program administration clients in 23 states. Our managed service includes administering the entire extra-duty program as an agent and partner of the public safety agency. We handle all vendor interactions, scheduling, billing, collections, payroll (including guaranteeing payments to officers), administration fees, mobile and online access, and more.
