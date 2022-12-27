Malted Milk Market Size Expected to Reach USD $6.9 Billion with CAGR of 5.7% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing number of health conscious consumers is driving the Malted Milk Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Malted Milk Market size is forecast to reach $6.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Malted milk powder is made with three key ingredients: barely, evaporated whole milk, and wheat flour. Over the recent past, Malt extract has been emerging as a naturally-functional ingredient constituting monosaccharide glucose, disaccharide maltose, maltodextrins, that consumers are looking for in many of their favorite foods and beverages. With the growing awareness regarding health and wellness, malted milk when used as a sweetener, becomes a functional ingredient that serves as a source of antioxidants, essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and is made with whole grains, which is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Malted milk beverages constitute a wholesome quantity of dietary fiber which helps to reduce insulin activity and increases cholesterol absorption from the gut and encourages cholesterol breakdown, thereby reducing chances of cardiac arrest, the awareness regarding which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Malted Milk Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia Pacific dominated the Malted Milk Market in 2020 owing to the growing popularity of malted milk and its associated beverages, especially across India and China. The Malted Milk Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Growing number of health conscious consumers coupled with rising awareness regarding high nutritive value of malted milk are likely to aid the market growth of the Malted Milk Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Malted Milk Market report.

Growing number of lactose intolerant people is poised to create the hurdles for the Malted Milk Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The wheat segment held the largest share in the Malted Milk Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the fact that wheat is comparatively easier to procure and used in all the product types, than the other counterparts.

2. Consumers can procure their products from the comfort of their home and millennials are majorly attracted to online shopping than the more conventional ways. Online sales channels are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

3. Asia Pacific dominated the Malted Milk Market with a major share of 39.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like growing popularity of malted milk and its associated beverages have been gaining traction majorly across populated countries like Japan, China, India, and Bangladesh. A major chunk of the the aforesaid countries have been increasingly becoming aware regarding health and wellness, which is set to further bolster the growth of the market.

4. Europe is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing involvement of malted milk across the bakery and confectionery industries. Moreover, consumers especially millennials and Gen Z are preferring healthy snacks due to altering lifestyles, which is compelling companies to innovate using malted milk as a constituent.

5. Malted milk constitutes more than 5 times the antioxidant power of fresh broccoli and nearly 50% more than blueberries. It is an abundant source of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, dietary silicon (supports bone health), B complex vitamins and micro minerals. Consuming foods rich in antioxidants like malted milk and its associated beverages helps to strengthen heart health, support anti-aging, and lower risk of infection and some forms of cancer.

6. The key factor is set to impede the growth of the Malted Milk Market are rising cases of lactose intolerance in the population across the globe. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 36% of people have lactose malabsorption in 2020. As per the same report, in most parts of Africa and Asia, people are suffering from lactose malabsorption, which further leads to lactose intolerance.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Malted Milk industry are -

1. Nestle SA

2. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

3. Briess Malt and Ingredients

4. Imperial Malts Ltd.

5. King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

