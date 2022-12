Heartstrings Awards Celebrate the Most Meaningful Chicago Theatre Performances of the Year

Heartstrings Awards 2022 - Celebrating the Most Meaningful in Chicago Theatre Rikki Lee Travolta

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heartstrings Awards celebrating the most moving creative efforts in Chicago area theatre for the 2022 theatrical season have been announced citing winners including Marriott Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Broadway in Chicago, Elgin Theatre Company, and Porchlight Music Theatre.Unlike other Chicago theatrical awards, The Heartstrings Awards consider not just talent but also the emotions the performer, director, choreographer, or playwright inspired in the audience. As suggested by the awards program title, the Heartstrings Awards go to the most meaningful performances and creative efforts.The awards are presented in 19 categories for 2022, with categories honoring, acting, directing, and choreography, along with several specialty awards.A full listing of the awards and details about each winner are available at:The Heartstrings Awards are presented by The Life and Times of Rikki Lee Travolta ( www.LifeandTimes.biz ), a premier source of theater and entertainment reviews. The website offers musings on a variety of subjects in the entertainment industry and has gained a national following; in the Chicago area the website is a favorite of theatre enthusiasts.“The Heartstrings Awards celebrate positive energy in the theatrical community,” explains Travolta. “I am a firm believer that every person who shares their talents with the world should be applauded, and I wish we could give an award to every single person. This is a celebration of how wonderful the Chicago area theatre community is as a whole.”Travolta originally came to Chicago as the first special guest star in Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding – reviving ticket sales in the Chicago production and then branching out to boost ticket sales in productions across the country. Other notable stage roles include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Camelot, West Side Story, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. He is also an award-winning screenwriter, an Amazon Top Ten recommended author, and the producer of a television series on PBS. Travolta continues to occasionally make select, critically acclaimed appearances in film, television, and stage projects.“I’ve played some parts. I’ve sung some songs. I’ve written a few words. And although I’ve won some awards, the real reason I do it is because it’s fun,” summarizes Travolta.Winners of the 2022 Heartstrings Awards include:Most Meaningful Production of a MusicalIt Came from Outer Space – Chicago Shakespeare TheaterMost Meaningful Production of a PlayThe Roommate – iambe theatreMost Meaningful Touring ProductionSIX: the Musical – Broadway in ChicagoMost Meaningful Direction of a MusicalScott Weinstein – A Christmas Story, the Musical – Marriott TheatreMost Meaningful Direction of a PlayRegina Belt-Daniels – I Hate Hamlet – Elgin Theatre CompanyMost Meaningful ChoreographyAlex Sanchez – West Side Story – Marriott TheatreMost Meaningful Performance in a Female Leading Role in a MusicalAddie Morales – Maria – The Sound of Music – Marriott TheatreMost Meaningful Performance in a Male Leading Role in a MusicalJoel Bennett – Officer Lockstock – Urinetown: The Musical – Theatre 121Most Meaningful Performance in a Female Leading Role in a PlaySarah Sapperstein – Maggie – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – MadKap ProductionsMost Meaningful Performance in a Male Leading Role in a PlayJamie Ewing – George – Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – Elsinore PlayersMost Meaningful Performance in a Female Supporting Role in a MusicalLucy Godinez – Maureen – RENT – Porchlight Music TheatreMost Meaningful Performance in a Male Supporting Role in a MusicalAlex Goodrich - Sheriff Matt Warren / George / Prakaxias – It Came from Outer Space – Chicago Shakespeare TheaterMost Meaningful Performance in a Female Supporting Role in a PlayTrace Gamache – Deirdre – I Hate Hamlet – Elgin Theatre CompanyMost Meaningful Performance in a Male Supporting Role in a PlayHerb Metzler – Richard Burbage – The Book of Will – Theatre at Edge of the WoodMost Meaningful Performance by a Young Person in a Female RoleLea Biwer – Susan Waverly – White Christmas – Music Theater WorksMost Meaningful Performance by a Young Person in a Male RoleElin Joy Seiler – Grover Dill – A Christmas Story, the Musical – Marriott TheatreMost Meaningful Independent ProductionThe Princess Strikes Back: One Woman’s Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams – Victoria Montalbano (writer/performer)Most Meaningful Alternative ProductionThe Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque – Jaq Seifert (creator)Most Meaningful New WorkA Christmas Carol (female version) – Jeff Cook (playwright)There are two special awards going to the late Frank Roberts who served as Artistic Director of Music on Stage and the late Arla Faye Sarley Franchi who served as the Artistic Director of North Shore Dance Center (now known as North Shore Dance & Theatre). The awards honor their contributions to the Chicago performing arts community.