Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

According to ‘Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fishing, hunting and trapping market grew from $936.4 billion in 2021 to $1,018.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Technologically advanced fish aggregating devices (FAD) are increasingly being adopted by fishing companies for increased production.

The fishing, hunting, and trapping market consists of sales of fishing, hunting, and trapping products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in fishing (including commercial aquaculture), hunting, and trapping activities. This market excludes processed products such as canned food and game meat (after butchering). This market also excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the 'fishing, hunting, and trapping' produce for further processing.

Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Trends

A FAD is a structure or device made of any material and used to lure fish. In recent years, the FAD has been equipped with sonar and satellite buoys for receiving efficient tracking information related to marine animals.

Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Segments

The global fishing, hunting and trapping market is segmented:

1) By Type: Fishing, Hunting And Trapping

2) By Application: Sportfishing Association, Fishing Organization, Other Applications

By Geography: The fishing, hunting and trapping global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Angler's Legacy, American Sportfishing Association, Keep America Fishing Organization, National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers, and National Rifle Association.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

