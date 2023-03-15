Global Pet Grooming Products Market Sales Valued $1.10 Bn 2021 and growing at CAGR of 7.10%
The Global Pet Grooming Products Market was $1.10 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.10% year on year, it will reach $1.80 Billion USD in 2029.
Tools manufactured specifically for pets are called pet grooming goods. They are available in a range of sizes and forms, and their many uses include cleaning teeth, trimming nails, and cleaning the ears.
Products for pet grooming date back to the 1800s, when people first began to keep dogs as pets. People at the time lacked the resources and expertise necessary to properly care for their canines. They would need to feed and stroll them; yet, they lacked the means to groom them or trim their hair. As a result, they began cleaning their dogs with lye and vinegar and cutting their hair with sharp implements like scissors. Eventually, people created goods made expressly for pet grooming.
When considering the potential uses for pet grooming products in the future, there appear to be numerous options. One approach, for instance, is to devise novel techniques to speed up the procedure for both the pet and the groomer. Making products that may be combined with other services, like dog walking or feeding, is an additional concept. It's also possible to create brand-new grooming techniques that don't utilise any liquids at all. In any event, it appears that over the coming few years, demand for pet grooming services will only increase. The growth is a result of rising interest in spaying and neutering pets as well as rising knowledge of how crucial it is to keep pets clean and healthy.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis of the Pet Grooming Product Market
There are many different pet grooming products available. The three most typical types are as follows: Shampoo and conditioner cleaning, clippers and trimmer tools, shears and nail tools, and other tools. The comb and brush is typically used to detangle hair and shorten it. It includes many different attachments, such as a brush, comb, and scissors. Hair can be cut shorter or longer with the clippers and trimmer. It includes a variety of blades, one of which can cut through bone. To cut nails and trim extra hair surrounding them, use the shears and nail tool. It includes a variety of blades, including one with metal-cutting capabilities. There are certain requirements for each sort of pet grooming product.
Products for pet grooming are frequently used to keep animals clean and looking their best. These items are appropriate for both online and offline sales. Websites and smartphone applications are primarily how online pet groomers offer their goods. Stores are where most local pet groomers often sell their goods. Before selling a grooming product, both sorts of vendors must think about its intended use. While offline retailers must ensure that the product will stick to the pet's coat and leave no residue, online vendors must ensure that the product is safe for use on animals.
Pet grooming products are becoming increasingly popular in regions around the world. In the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, And Africa, there is a growing demand for pet grooming services. This is due to the increasing popularity of pets and the increased awareness about the importance of keeping them groomed and looking their best.
Analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on Pet Grooming Product Market
The market for pet grooming products is anticipated to be significantly affected by COVID-19. This is because many pet owners are now concerned about their pets' safety and seeking for ways to keep them happy and safe. This is especially valid given how the pandemic has affected people's health. Nowadays, a lot of individuals choose to groom their pets themselves rather of taking them to a professional. The market is probably going to benefit from this rise in the use of pet grooming products. Prices would probably rise as a result of the increased demand as businesses try to recover their costs. The rise of online merchants is also anticipated to be advantageous for the market.
Prominent Key Market Players of the Pet Grooming Product
The acceptance of pet grooming services for the welfare of pets and the increased demand for high-end pet grooming goods are the primary factors driving the expansion. Some of the major players in the market include Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden & Pet Company, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Wahl Clipper Corporation, And is Company, Geib Buttercup, Rolf C. Hagen, Petmate, Coastal Pet Products, Ferplast S.p.A., Beaphar, Millers Forge, Chris Christensen Systems, Bio-Groom, Tropical Clean, Rosewood Pet Products, Cardinal Laboratories, Ancol Pet Products, Lambert Kay
Global Pet Grooming Products Market By Type (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Comb & Brush Tool
• Clippers & Trimmer Tool
• Shears & Nail Tool
• Shampoo & Conditioners Cleaning
• Others
Global Pet Grooming Products Market By Application (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Online Sales
• Offline Sales
Global Pet Grooming Products Market By Region (Historical Data and Future Forecast):
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Key Barriers and Drivers of Pet Grooming Product Market
• The 'Pet Grooming Products market is growing at a fast pace and there are several challenges that the market faces.
• One of the main challenges is that people are increasingly adopting pets and not just dogs and cats. This has led to the market being divided into three segments - pet grooming, pet feeding, and pet care.
• Another challenge is that the market is extremely fragmented. There are a lot of small companies that make different types of products, which makes it difficult for them to compete with each other.
• Finally, the market is also facing a lot of competition from online retailers, which is making it difficult for brick-and-mortar stores to survive.
Key Benefits of Stakeholders and Participants for Pet Grooming Product
• The Stakeholders in the Pet Care Industry In such a huge and growing market worldwide, many stakeholders are involved in this dynamic industry.
• The stakeholders who take part in the pet care industry can be divided into seven groups, they are suppliers, manufacturers, companies, government, distributors, retailers, service providers, others which refer to animals’ rights protection organizations and non-governmental organizations related to pet, consumers or pet owners as well as pets.
• The relationships between each participant15 in pet care industry could be presented in a supply chain model.
• Suppliers are the business partners that supplying raw materials, assemblies or components to other business entities, for example, raw food, fuels, ingredients, metals, etc.
• And then, manufacturers are companies that producing final goods through manufacturing processes which involved labors, raw materials, equipment, machinery, etc.
Why is the Pet Grooming Product Research Report important
• Brushing your dog ventilates their coat, helping it grow healthy and strong and takes away old and damaged hair.
Grooming also ensures that your dog's skin can breathe and keeps down the level of grease in their coat. Too much grease can block pores and cause irritation and all sorts of skin problems.
irritation and all sorts of skin problems.
• Maintenance of the cuticle, that physical barrier between an animal and the environment, can be considered the first line of defense against disease.
The grooming behavior displayed by vertebrates and insects serve multiple functions, such as care and maintenance of the body surface and sensory organs.
organs.
