Global Fruit And Nut Farming Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
According to ‘Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fruit and nut farming market size grew from $953.49 billion in 2021 to $1073.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. A shortage of labour and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots, or agribots. Agribots are used on farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides.
The fruit and nut farming market consists of sales of fruits and tree nuts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that grow and harvest fruit and tree nut crops, including fruits such as oranges, grapes, apples, and bananas, and tree nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pecans. The market includes sales of the produce of orange groves, other citrus fruit groves, noncitrus fruit, and tree nut farming; apple orchards; grape vineyards; strawberry farming; other berry farming; and tree nut farming.
Global Fruit And Nut Farming Market Segments
The global fruit and nut farming market is segmented:
1) By Type: Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Noncitrus Fruit And Tree Nut Farming
2) By Application: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Applications
3) By Farming Process: Organic Fruit And Nut Farming, Traditional Farming
By Geography: The global fruit and nut farming market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.
Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fruit and nut farming market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fruit and nut farming market, fruit and nut farming industry growth, fruit and nut farming global market share, fruit and nut farming global market segments and geographies, fruit and nut farming global market forecast, fruit and nut farming global market players, fruit and nut farming global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fruit and nut farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Total Produce plc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Olam International, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Sunkist Growers Inc., Soufflet SA, Costa Group Holdings Ltd, and Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co. Ltd.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
