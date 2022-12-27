Teleflex to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (PT).



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, QuickClot®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations



investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836