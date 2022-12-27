Global General Crop Farming Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the general crop farming market size grew from $314.51 billion in 2021 to $346.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Implementing microbe-enhanced seeds boosts crop production and increases profitability with its ability to produce crops in drought conditions.

The general crop farming global market outlook consists of sales of general crop farming products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce general crops, hay and grass seeds, tobacco, cotton, shelled groundnuts, sugarcane, sugar beet, fibre crops, tea, coffee, rubber, and other general crops. This market excludes processed general-crop products such as smoked tobacco products, refined sugar, and other processed general-crop products. This market also excludes the proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the general crops for further processing.

Global General Crop Farming Market Trends

The microbes function similarly to beneficial bacteria in the human intestine and are found on the surface of the plant and in plant tissue.

Global General Crop Farming Market Segments

The global general crop farming market is segmented:

1) By Type: Tobacco farming, Sugarbeet farming, Sugarcane farming, Cotton farming, Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming

2) By Application: Food & Beverages, Fodder

3) By Farming Process: Organic General Crop Farming Farming, Traditional Farming

By Geography: The global general crop farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Associated British Foods plc, Sinochem International Corporation, Grupo Amaggi, Batu Kawan Berhad, Syngenta AG, KWS Saat SE, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co. Ltd., Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, and Seed Co Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

