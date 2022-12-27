Strategies For Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the genetically modified crops market size grew from $19.72 billion in 2021 to $21.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Genetically modified (GM) crops have traits such as insect tolerance and herbicide tolerance that contribute to the high demand for such crops. Other benefits offered by genetically modified crops include high nutritional value, improved yield, and longer shelf life.

The genetically modified crops global market overview consists of sales of genetically engineered crops and related services. The term "genetically modified" refers to the transfer of genes between organisms using a series of laboratory techniques known as recombinant DNA technology. Genetically modified (GM) or genetically engineered crops are plants with new traits that do not occur naturally, such as resistance to pests, improved nutrient profiles, reduction in spoilage, and resistance to chemical treatments. The GM crops which are grown commercially include sugar beet, papaya, maize, potato, oilseed rape, cotton, and others.

Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Trends

The exponential increase in the world's population around the globe drives the need to implement genetically modified crops. Farmers have to adopt new technologies to produce crops that can meet the demand of the growing population.

Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Segments

The global genetically modified crops market is segmented:

1) By Trait : Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Other Traits

2) By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Tobacco, Other Crops

3) By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation,Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

4) By Type of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-genic, Sub-genic, Multiple Trait Integration

5) By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

By Geography: The global genetically modified crops market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides genetically modified crops market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global genetically modified crops market, genetically modified crops market share, genetically modified crops market segments and geographies, genetically modified crops global market players, genetically modified crops market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

The report includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co, JKAgri Genetics Ltd, Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO), and Calyxt Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

