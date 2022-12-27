Global Food And Beverages Disinfection Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food and beverages disinfection market size is expected to grow from $7.84 billion in 2021 to $8.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growing prevalence of foodborne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverages disinfection market going forward. Foodborne disease is a major public health concern caused by the ingestion of unsanitary foods or beverages, which can occur at any point along with the food manufacturing, delivery, and consumption chain.

The food and beverages disinfection market analysis consists of sales of food and beverages disinfection products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the sanitization or disinfection of food materials in order to ensure food safety and quality while also reducing the risk of foodborne illness. Food and beverage disinfection is a technique that kills microorganisms that cause early deterioration, such as bacteria and fungi, and reduces their numbers to a level that is neither harmful to health nor destructive to the quality of perishable foods. Disinfection of food and beverages is done by using chemical disinfectants, ultraviolet light (UV light), radiation, and ultrasonic waves.

Global Food And Beverages Disinfection Market Trends

New technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food and beverages disinfection market. With the goal of supplying safe and healthy food to its clients, food manufacturing enterprises or facilities are implementing cutting-edge technology such as UV radiation and ozone.

Global Food And Beverages Disinfection Market Segments

The global food and beverages disinfection market is segmented:

1) By Product Type: Ozone Oxidation System, Ultraviolet Systems, Carboxylic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Chlorine Compounds

2) By Application: Surface, Packaging, Processing Equipment

3) By End-User: Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, Retail Distributors, Others

By Geography: The global food and beverages disinfection market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food and beverages disinfection market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global food and beverages disinfection market, food and beverages disinfection global market share, food and beverages disinfection market segments and geographies, food and beverages disinfection global market players, food and beverages disinfection market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food and beverages disinfection global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Solvay, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solution, Trojan Technologies, Stepan Company, Fink Tec GmbH, Evonik Industries, Halma PLC, Zenith Hygiene, Xylem Inc., Xylem Inc., Toshiba, UV-Guard Australia Pty. Ltd, Ecolab, Advanced UV Inc., BASF SE, Aqua Bond Inc., Deluxe Chemicals, Kersia Group, and Thatcher Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

