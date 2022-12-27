Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,655 in the last 365 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension to Business Combination Deadline

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (a “Business Combination”), announced today that it has approved an extension of the time period to consummate a Business Combination, in accordance with Article G of the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, to and including March 30, 2023.

In connection therewith, the Company has also approved the issuance and sale of, to Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC (the “Sponsor”) a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note equal to $772,768.60 that will not be repaid in the event that the Company is unable to close a business combination unless there are funds available outside the trust account to do so. Such note would either be paid upon consummation of the initial business combination out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company or, at the Sponsor’s discretion, converted, in full or in part, upon consummation of our business combination into additional private units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the potential conversion of the promissory note by the Sponsor into additional private placement units and the anticipated deposit of the proceeds of such purchase in the Company’s Trust Account. No assurance can be given that the transactions discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the purchase of the promissory note will be deposited as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Clower, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.
chris@welsbach.sg


You just read:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension to Business Combination Deadline

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.